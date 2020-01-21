Assam Rifles to Lead R-Day Parade: DC

The preparation for the upcoming Republic Day is going on in full swing at Khanapara Veterinary playground with parade practice and other programmes which will take place on January 26, said Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing a press conference at DC Office today, DC Biswajit Pegu said that the work of the pandal for the central programme to be held at Khanapara is almost complete. He said, this time the Assam Rifles will lead the parade and the team of Meghalaya has been given the responsibility to increase the inter-regional coordination.

Pegu further stated unlike the previous years, this year also the best schools will be awarded which will be the best in the parade.

Talking about the security measures, Pegu said that the security arrangements have been tightened in the city and also in the Khanapara playground. There will be numbers of CCTV cameras in the Khanapara playground from each and every angle so that every moment could be captured in the footages.

The district administration will also arrange ASTC buses for the public for the convenience of communication and that the administration will take all the possible measures so that people could participate in the event with a free mind.

The DC also stated that special measures will be taken for the specially-able people so that they don’t find any difficulty in participating in the Republic Day event.