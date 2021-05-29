Assam: Ripun Bora Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Ripun Bora tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Friday night and is undergoing treatment.

Ripun Bora, while confirming the news has also asked those who came in contact with him in the last few days should get themselves tested.

“After being tested Covid19 positive, I am under treatment in Gauhati Medical College Hospital from today. I request to all those, who came in my contact in the last few days, to get themselves tested,” Bora wrote on his Facebook page.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has prayed for speedy recovery of Bora.

“Rajya Sabha MP & Assam Congress President @ripunbora has been tested positive for COVID-19. We pray for his speedy recovery,” the APCC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The Assam unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has also wished speedy recovery of the Assam Congress president.

NSUI Assam tweeted: “We pray for the speedy recovery of Rajya Sabha MP and @INCAssam

Chief [email protected]!”

In the last 24 hours, Assam reported 80 more COVID19 deaths taking the state’s death toll to 2,819 on Friday.

On Friday, Assam reported a total of 5,436 new Covid19 positive cases.

Of the new positive cases detected in Assam, 595 cases have been detected in Kamrup Metro district.

The new cases were reported out of 1,22,977 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,760 discharges and 80 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded the highest cases of 595 cases, 418 in Dibrugarh, 436 in Cachar, 386 in Tinsukia, and 386 in Nagaon.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro-9, Cachar-7, Karimganj-6, Dibrugarh-5, Golaghat-5, Jorhat-5, Tinsukia-5, Goalpara-3, Darrang-4, Lakhimpur-4, Sivasagar-4, Barpeta-3, Hojai-3, Sonitpur-3, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nagaon and Nalbaro reported two deaths each, while Kokrajhar and South Salamara reported a case each.

Also Read: Assam COVID: 5,436 News Cases, 80 Deaths