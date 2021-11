A minor girl has been killed in a road accident in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in the Boithalangso area of Kampur when a Winger car hit the child.

As per reports, the minor girl has been identified as one Sania Begum and she died at the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon division of Assam Police is conducting an investigation in the matter and has seized the vehicle Sania was hit by, however, the driver of the Winger fled the scene.