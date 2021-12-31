Assam: Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2022 to Pitamber Dev Goswami

The Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2022 will be conferred upon Auniati Satra Satradhikar Dr. Pitamber Dev Goswami. This was announced by Chingthur Publication at Diphu Press Club by addressing a press conference on Friday.

The award will be conferred on January 13 at Bokoliaghat in Karbi Anglong keeping in solidarity with the birthday of the former Asom Sahitya Sabha President.

The award was instituted by the publisher of Chingthur Publication, Bisojyoti Hazarika, in the name of the former Asom Sahitya Sabha president, Padmashree Rongbong Terang.

23 books will also be released during the award ceremony.

