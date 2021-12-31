Assam: Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2022 to Pitamber Dev Goswami

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rongbong Terang Award
The Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2022 will be conferred upon Auniati Satra Satradhikar Dr. Pitamber Dev Goswami. This was announced by Chingthur Publication at Diphu Press Club by addressing a press conference on Friday.

The award will be conferred on January 13 at Bokoliaghat in Karbi Anglong keeping in solidarity with the birthday of the former Asom Sahitya Sabha President.

The award was instituted by the publisher of Chingthur Publication, Bisojyoti Hazarika, in the name of the former Asom Sahitya Sabha president, Padmashree Rongbong Terang.

Related News

Assam: Vaccination Process in Schools & Colleges to be…

Assam: Lady Cop Found Drunk During Duty Hours In Naharkatia

Omicron Tally in India Crosses 1000 Mark, 1 Death Reported

India Reports First ‘Omicron Death’ In…

23 books will also be released during the award ceremony.

ALSO READ: Assam: Vaccination Process in Schools & Colleges to be Completed by Jan 9

You might also like
National

Champion Expelled For Six Years

Sports

President’s Cup | Assam’s Jamuna Wins Gold

Assam

Flood Management | Assam Engineer Invents ‘Floating house’

Assam

Centre to grant ST status to 6 communities

Assam

ASSAM: First suspected COVID case detected; Final Result expected tomorrow

Assam

Assam: IPS Officer with Sexual Assault Charge Made Dist SP