ASSAM: Royal group pledges Rs 1 cr to fight Covid-19

Assam’s leading real estate developers’ Royal group, Guwahati has come forward to generously donate Rs 1 crore to fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the group Dr. A K Pansari on Sunday spoke to the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and stated that they have earmarked Rs 1crore to fight this biggest challenge to the mankind out of which a part will go to PM CARES Fund, one part to CM Relief Fund, one part to Assam Arogya Nidhi and one part will be spent on food, ration, etc directly to the needy people affected due to lockdown.

The Chief Minister appreciated the generosity of the Royal Group. To promote quality education in this region, the leading real estate developers’ group has been running the Royal Global University and Royal Global School in Guwahati.