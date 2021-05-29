Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government will provide a relief package to children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

CM Sarma said an amount of Rs 3,500 per month will be given to affected children in the state.

The relief is part of Mukhyamantri Sishu Sewa Achoni initiative.

“If the sole bread-earner of the family dies, we will provide Rs 3,500 per month to their family. It will be provided till they attain the level of employment,” CM Sarma said while addressing the media at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference, CM Dr @himantabiswa announced Mukhyamantri Sishu Sewa Achoni for providing relief to children who have lost their parents in #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/xVtDvH8VmH — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 29, 2021

Such children below 10 years without any family support left will be given shelter in child care institutions and provided proper upkeep and education facilities. pic.twitter.com/TYM0ipvTtz — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 29, 2021

The chief minister however stated that orphans who have no immediate relative or place to live in will be shifted to hostels for their education and will not be entitled to the amount.

Further, it was also announced that if the child happens to be a girl, the government would give one tola of gold and Rs 50,000 on her marriage when she is of age.

On Friday, the state of Assam registered 5,436 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 53,317.

The new cases were reported out of 1,22,977 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,760 discharges and 80 deaths.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded the highest cases of 595 cases, 418 in Dibrugarh, 436 in Cachar, 386 in Tinsukia, and 386 in Nagaon.

