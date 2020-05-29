ASSAM: Rs 4 lakh Ex-Gratia for Flood victims

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday handed over cheques amounting to Rs. 4 lakh rupees each to the next of the kin of the four deceased who lost their lives during the first wave of flood.

Visiting Goalpara today, which has been hit by the first wave of flood, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in view of the prevailing flood which has affected as many as 11 districts, the State Government would reach out to the flood-affected people with the new relief manual which would also help the State government to battle against novel coronavirus pandemic. It may be noted that the first wave of flood has hit Goalpara very badly affecting around 2 lakh people in three revenue circles.

The CM handed over ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of four flood victims of the district.



The CM also ceremonially distributed tractors to beneficiary farmers under the CMSGUY. pic.twitter.com/ShKo4Gjrvu — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 29, 2020

Later talking to the reporters, Chief Minister Sonowal said that in this extraordinary situation when the State is bearing the brunt of flood as well as COVID-19 pandemic, everybody should work as a Team and help the people to get rid of this situation. He also said that in the absence of any antidote to fight against coronavirus, social distancing is the only means through which human lives can be saved and appealed to the media persons to generate awareness so that people adhere to social distancing norms in the fight against novel coronavirus.