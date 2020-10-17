Assam: RSS Leader Held In Jobs Scam

In connection with fraudulent recruitment scam, Guwahati crime branch has arrested BJP-RSS leader Rajib Parashar.

Parashar has been allegedly extorting money from several candidates for various public service recruitment examinations, the crime branch said.

“Parashar was extorting money for recruitment for employment in Railways and other departments as well,” the commissioner of police, adding, “Although, none of the candidates have been hired so far”.

However, Parashar has no association with the parallel investigation on the Assam police state recruitment examination, the police commissioner said.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team conducted a search operation in Parashar’s house in Guwahati’s six mile.



The crime branch has seized a large number of objectionable documents along with a vehicle numbered AS 01 BZ4000.

A suo moto case 15/2020 has been registered against the RSS leader under section 418, 420,120b of Indian Penal Code.