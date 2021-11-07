Assam: RTI Activist Alleges 79 ‘Fake’ Freedom Fighters Granted Pension

An ardent social worker and RTI activist, Md. Abdul Naser Al Faruque, has alleged that 79 fake freedom fighters were granted pension in the year 2018-19.

In view of the same, Al Faruque sent a RTI petition to the State Public  Information  Officer,  Chief  Minister’s  Secretariat, Assam, seeking documents under the RTI Act, 2005.

He also sought information about the misappropriation  of  government  funds   since  02-10-2016  of  Rs.15,00,000,  Rs.13,80,160,  Rs.20,00,000,  Rs.44,20,000  and  Rs.41,72,000 for  the  financial  year  2016-17,  2017-18,  2018-19,  2019-20  and  2020-21  respectively.

“Please keeping in mind the supreme sacrifice of the recognized Indian Freedom Fighters for the country and remembering the occurrence of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that took place on 13-4-1919 (in protest against such occurrence, my grandfather Legendary Adbur Rashid Al Faruque resigned from the Govt. service of British Rule,) to take positive steps for furnishing documents as certified to be true as mentioned above under RTI Act,2005,” he wrote in his petition.

Al Faruque is a  life  member  of  the  Assam  State  Freedom  Fighters’  Association  and  a recognised  Social  Activist  who  has  been  honoured  with  “DESHPREM  EXCELLENCE  AWARD”  by  the  Civil  Society.

Check the full petition below –

