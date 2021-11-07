Assam: RTI Activist Alleges 79 ‘Fake’ Freedom Fighters Granted Pension

An ardent social worker and RTI activist, Md. Abdul Naser Al Faruque, has alleged that 79 fake freedom fighters were granted pension in the year 2018-19.

In view of the same, Al Faruque sent a RTI petition to the State Public Information Officer, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Assam, seeking documents under the RTI Act, 2005.

He also sought information about the misappropriation of government funds since 02-10-2016 of Rs.15,00,000, Rs.13,80,160, Rs.20,00,000, Rs.44,20,000 and Rs.41,72,000 for the financial year 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively.

“Please keeping in mind the supreme sacrifice of the recognized Indian Freedom Fighters for the country and remembering the occurrence of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre that took place on 13-4-1919 (in protest against such occurrence, my grandfather Legendary Adbur Rashid Al Faruque resigned from the Govt. service of British Rule,) to take positive steps for furnishing documents as certified to be true as mentioned above under RTI Act,2005,” he wrote in his petition.

Al Faruque is a life member of the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association and a recognised Social Activist who has been honoured with “DESHPREM EXCELLENCE AWARD” by the Civil Society.

