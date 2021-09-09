Assam Sahitya Sabha’s Life Member Samir Medhi Passes Away

Assam Sahitya Sabha’s Life member Samir Medhi passed away on Thursday morning. He died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) where he was undergoing treatment for few days.

Samir Medhi who was a Professor of Silchar Narsing High School was suffering from heart disease.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha’s Silchar unit announced three-day mourning on his demise. The Silchar Assam Sahitya Sabha also decided to fly its flag half-mast for three days.

