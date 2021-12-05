Assam: Sahityik Pension To Be Given To 23 Eminent Personalities

By Pratidin Bureau
The announcement was made by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, addressing a press conference in Dhemaji.

The government of Assam on Sunday announced the ‘Sahityik’ (Literary) pension award for the year 2021-22. Notably, 23 eminent personalities from the state have been chosen for the honour.

The 23 personalities will be honoured at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on December 7, on the occasion of late Assamese author and journalist Dr. Homen Borgohain’s birthday.

The 23 personalities who have been identified to receive the honour are – Jyotilal Choudhury, Dr. Anil Saikia, Kalinath Panging, Dileep Kumar Sharma, Makhanlal Baroi, Maniklal Mahato, Binod Bhagawati, Utpal Dutta, Nabin Baruah, Rajendranath Sharma, Dipankar Ranjan Kar, Tushar Kranti Saha, Tapan Das, Nilmohan Roy.

Further, Lakhyahira Das, Bishweswar Basumatary, Arobindo Ujeer, Mangalsingh Bay, Baneshwar Basumatary, Dr. Mangalsingh Hazoway, Ranju Hazarika alias Kumud Chandra Hazarika, Nabilmalla Bodo, and Lakhikanta Das were also identified to receive the honour.

Minister Ranoj Pegu also tweeted the list of names for the honour.

