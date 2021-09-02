Assam: Sarbhog Gram Panchayat President Arrested

The President of Gram Panchayat in Barpeta’s Sarbhog has been under arrest of Barpeta Police on Thursday.

The Gram Panchayat President of Sarbhog has been accused of using the government funded scheme money for his personal benefits and use since a very long time.

According to sources, the arrested Gram Panchayat President is Faruk Abdullah of Sarbhog, Barpeta.

Aruk Abdullah has been allegedly using the money sanctioned by the Government of Assam for development in the villages for his personal benefits.

Accused Faruk Abdullah is being presented in the Barpeta court for hearing today.

He will be under the custody of Barpeta Police for 5 days until further hearing given by the court.

