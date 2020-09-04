Assam: School Classes Closed Till Sept 30

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Assam will remain closed till September 30, 2020.

This has been informed in the latest guidelines issued by the Chief Secretary of Assam Kumar Sanjay Krishna today.

The guidelines further say that 50% teaching and non-teaching staff is allowed to attend educational institutions for online teaching/tele-counselling, besides stating that online and distance learning activities are allowed.

Furthermore, Class 9 and 12 students are allowed to visit their schools for guidance purposes voluntarily, given that they bring written consent of their parents. However, higher educational institutions have been allowed to operate only for research and unavoidable experimental works.

Public Transport is allowed to operate from September 7 with strict compliance of the safety protocols. However, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres are to remain closed.

While marriage related gatherings have been restricted to 50 persons till September 20, gatherings for last rites have been confined to 20 persons. Nonetheless, the upper limit will go up to 100 in both the cases after September 20.