Assam: School Education System To Be Restructured Under NEP 2020

The Education department of the government of Assam on Tuesday informed of major restructuring of the school education system in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The secondary education department informed of the decision via an official notification dated December 14. The notification detailed the decisions taken to restructure the school education system in compliance with the NEP 2020.

It read, “In pursuance to the Cabinet decision taken on 24/112021 (item No.5) in the meeting held in the Conference Room of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Bongaigaon the matter relating to restructuring of school education system from 10+2 to 5+3+3+4 pattern for governance and implementation under National Education Policy, 2020 has been approved and the restructuring of school education system shall be done”.

The key points highlighted in the notification are:

School Education System will be restructured from existing 10+2 pattern to 5+3+3+4 pattern as per National Education Policy, 2020.

The Foundation Stage consisting of 3 years of Pre-school Education, Class I and II and Preparatory Stage consisting of Class III, IV and V will come under the ambit of Directorate of Elementary Education.



The Middle Stage covering Class VI, VII and VIII and Secondary Stage covering Class IX, X, XI and XII will be under the Directorate of Secondary Education which will henceforth be known as Directorate of School Education.



The new structure namely 5+3+3+4 will be operationalized for administrative purposes from 1 st January 2022 and in respect of academic purpose the same will come into effect from the Academic year 2022-23.

Regarding integration of Anganwadi Centres with LP Schools a Committee will be formed consisting of officials of Education Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, WPT and BC Department and Social Welfare Department to frame detail modalities on Anganwadi Education (i.e Pre-School Education).

The nomenclature of restructured Scchool Education will be as follows:

Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam

Foundational Stage: 3 years of nursery (1+2) Buniyadi

Preparatory Stage: (III, IV and V) Prastuti

Directorate of School Education, Assam

Middle Stage: (VI, VII and VIII) Madhyamik

Secondary Stage: (IX, X, XI and XII) Uccha Madhyamik

