Assam: Schools for Class X Reopens Today

The schools in Assam for Class X students reopened from Monday after a long gap. The state government has allowed reopening the schools by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols. The classrooms and the school campuses have been sanitized before starting the classes.

Students expressed happiness over reopening of schools and said that offline classes are better than online classes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the schools would reopen for students of Class X of all government and private schools.

He also asked the authorities to ensure that all employees and staff of the schools are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, earlier announced that the classes of lower primary will also reopen soon in phase wise with the improving situation of COVID-19.

