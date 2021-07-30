Assam: Schools Likely to Reopen from September 1 for Classes 9 to 12

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday announced that the state government is planning to reopen schools for classes IX to XII from September 1 if the COVID-19 situation improves.

The COVID-19 situation has not been improved as expected in Assam but we have a discussion with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshav Mahanta regarding the same. The chief minister and health minister said that the classes can be resumed if we see an improvement in the situation, said Ranoj Pegu.

Meanwhile, the education minister while commenting on HSLC exam results said, “Most of the parents, students and teachers are satisfied with the marks they have received.”

Pegu said, “For those students dissatisfied with their marks can inform the Authorities by 5th-12th August. For them, Re-Examination will be held.”

The Minister added, “Specific SOPs will be issued for resumption of Classes in Colleges for Final Year Students, starting from the same date.”

However, it depends on the COVID-19 situation in the state, which however has improved in the past few weeks.

