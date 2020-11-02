Assam Schools Reopen After 7 Months

Schools in Assam reopened from Monday after being closed for over seven months due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The education department is trying to ensure the coronavirus protocols and guidelines are adhered.

The state government’s order directed students of Class 6 and above are only permitted to attend school from November 2. Key Highlights of the Guidelines

1. There will be re-opening of schools from 02nd November, 2020 from classes VI to XII and all UG/Degree Colleges/Engineering Colleges/Polytechnics/University/All Govt. and private educational institutions and private training and coaching institutes.

2. Classes from I to V will remain suspended until further orders.

a) Staggered timetable will be followed for all the classes from VI to XII.

b) In Upper Primary, Secondary and Sr. Secondary schools, for students of class VI, VIII, X and XII, classes will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fixation of first batch and second batch of students will be done by the Head of the Institution (Say for example class VI and X in the morning shift and class VIII and XII in the afternoon shift).

c) And in schools, for students of class VII, IX and XI, classes will be conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Fixation of first batch and second batch of students will be done by the Head of the Institution (Say for example class VII and IX in the morning shift and class X in the afternoon shift).

d) The Staggered timetable for all schools is cited at Para B of this guideline. There will be two batches for each class. However, if in any class, total number of students is less than 20, then division in batch will not be required.

e) The first batch of students will come at 08.00 AM and stay upto 12.00 Noon and the second batch of students will come at 12.30 PM and stay upto 03.30 PM and the Head of the institution will prepare daily routine chart for imparting lesson to the students and equal importance will be given to all the subjects.

f) The first batch of students will have their midday meal from 11.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and the next batch will have midday meal from 12.30 PM to 01.00 PM. The Standard Operating Procedure for mid-day meal, cooking and distribution is at para N.

g) The Head of the Institution, President of SMC/SMDC of the Schools shall ensure that the cook cum helpers are to do COVID test (Swab test) before resuming regular cooking and serving of hot cooked midday meal in the schools. Regular COVID test for cook cum Helpers is required to be ensured and has to be done after a gap of every 15 days or in case of any symptoms of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing etc.,

h) All concerned stake holder/ functionaries are to take necessary steps for resuming regular cooking and serving of hot cook midday meal to the children in the school campus based on the attendance of the students as per staggered timing mentioned in the SOP. However SMC/SMDC shall distribute food security allowance to the eligible absentee children as per entitlements/ norms following the guidelines of distribution of food security allowance.

i) The Schools/Educational Institutions shall have to be sanitized on every weekend (preferably on every Sunday).