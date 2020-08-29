Assam Schools To Focus on Sanitization From Sept 1

All schools across the state will reopen on September 1. However, for the first 15 days, the teachers will focus on in-depth sanitization of their respective institutions. Moreover, the government will arrange for free masks for the students.

However, students of Class 9 and Class 10 don’t have to attend school as of now.

From September 15 onwards, the students of primary schools and upper primary schools will be given mid day meals and one week’s question paper and study material. Next week, their papers will be checked in front of them.

This was informed by Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma today in a press conference.

He further said that from September 15 to September 30, the students of Class 12 and Degree Final Year will have to come to their respective institutions to attend informal classes. However, they are supposed attend such classes in small groups.

Shedding light on whether pregnant teachers will be exempted from attending office or not, Sarma said that that is subjected to the approval of the principal of the concerned institution.

He added that teachers doing online classes from their home so far have to do the same from their work places now.