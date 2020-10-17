Assam: Schools To Reopen From Nov 2 | Complete Guidelines

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said schools and undergraduate colleges will reopen from November onwards.

Guidelines for school reopening from November 2 from classes VI to XII:

1. Classes VI to XII will reopen from November 2 and all other classes will remain suspended.

2. Staggered timetable will be followed for all the classes.

3. For students of classes VI, VII, IX, and XII will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

4. For students of classes VIII, X, and XI will be conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

5. Classes will be held in two batches, however, if in any class, total number of students is less than 20, then division in batch will not be required.

6. The first batch of students will attend classes from 8.30 am to 11.30 am while the second batch will attend classes from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

7. Attendance of students must not be enforced and purely bases on parental consent.

8. Online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school.

9. COVID-19 protocols will have to be maintained as issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department/ NHM, Assam in coordination with the district administration.

10. Every school authority should coordinate with the nearest Health Centre/ Joint Director of Health service, in case of emergency and related health checkup.

11. Students commuting in school transport should feel safe and all safety protocols to be followed.

12. Use of face cover/masks by students, teachers, staff, and all stakeholders is mandatory and there should be thorough sanitization and cleaning of all areas inside the school premise. Working hand washing facilities should be available in the school.

