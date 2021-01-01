Assam: Schools To Reopen Today

The schools and educational institutions in Assam will reopen on Friday as per the instruction of the state government. Regular classes will be held with proper COVID-19 protocols.

The lower primary section from class I to V will reopen in a staggered manner for the first time after the COVID-induced lockdown.

Attendance in the LP schools is not mandatory and will be based purely on the consent of the guardians.

Massive safety measures have been drawn up for reopening of the schools, including thorough sanitization of classrooms and proper monitoring of COVID safety adherence by the district administrations apart from heads of the institutions.

In terms of classes I, II and III, formal classes will be conducted every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For classes IV and V, formal classes will be conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Classes of I to V will begin at 9 am and end at 1.45 pm, with a midday meal break from 12.15 pm to 12.45 pm.

The educational institutions, closed since March, are being opened in a phased manner from September-end.

The Assam government extended the academic year till March 31, 2021 to recover the loss in academic days and also to bring the session at par with the all-India level.

However, the state government said that the teachers could conduct the online classes along with the regular classes. This SOP is also applicable for private educational institutions as well as coaching institutes.

Teaching and non-teaching staff, including cook and helpers, will have to undergo a COVID test after a gap of every 30 days or in case of symptoms.