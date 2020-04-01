Assam scrambles to locate for Markaz returnee

Assam has scrambled all over to get all the Markaz-Nizamuddin returnee under its scanner also went full blast to alert anyone who have come in the contact with this returnee for a possible 14-day quarantine.

According to the senior health department, a large number of returnee and their relatives and friends are turning themselves to the health authorities for checkup creating complete chaos.

At least 20 such cases self-reported in the Guwahati Medical College Hospital and similar swaps have been collected at least from 50 persons. The majority of them have not shown symptoms but a few do have show shown symptoms triggering the panic that the Markaz incident would start a tsunami of COVID-19 patients.

Worst is that religious scholar and senior clerics from all over the state have gone to the congregation and many of them were there between February end to middle of March. Although the government have put up a list of around 450 personnel the numbers would be more.

Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that so far 140 such returnees have been quarantined at various points of Assam. Reports of such quarantine have come from Mangaldoi, Golaghat, Morigaon, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

Assam which has been an oasis till yesterday is now in sitting of the Markaz time bomb which is about to explode any time disturbing the whole state’s tranquillity.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to maintain law and order in the state. there is an occasional breach of lockdown but generally, it has been maintained.