Assam Scribe Aiyushman Dutta Dies Of Covid-19

In a tragic loss to Assam and Northeast in large, the state has lost one of its prolific senior journalists, writers, and founder of Guwahati International Music Festival, Aiyushman Dutta to the fatal coronavirus.

One of the key players behind setting up the Northeast Writers’ Forum, Dutta battled for his life while plasma and Tocilizumab injection could not be arranged despite all efforts made by friends and family.

He passed away in Hayat Hospital on Monday evening.

Dutta contributed immensely as a cultural journalist and activist of the state.