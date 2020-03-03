Assam Secondary TET results tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Secondary TET results tomorrow
Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening announced that the results of the Assam High School TET 2019-2020 will be declared on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote, “Tommrw (4.3.2020)result of secondary TET will be announced which will be available at SSA website.”

Results will be available at SSA Assam website: https://ssa.assam.gov.in/. However, the minister did not mention about time of declaring the results.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam High School TET was conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

