Assam Secretariat Employee Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

An employee of the Assam Secretariat has died by suicide at his residence in Guwahati’s Jawahar Nagar housefed complex on Monday.

Before taking the extreme step, he wrote a suicide note where he mentioned that the authorities have allegedly accused him of neglecting his duty even when he worked hard.

WhatsApp Image 2021 09 27 at 6.39.36 PM
Suicide note
Related News

Centre Invites NSCN(IM) For Peace Talks, Amit Shah Asks…

Assam CM Launches Online Portal For Employment Exchange…

Taliban Bans Afghan Hairdressers From Shaving &…

Wild Elephant Goes Berserk; Kills Cattle, Damages Property…

Sources say Das was working as a Senior Administrative Assistant in the General Administration Department of the Secretariat.

Just today, he returned to Guwahati from his Barpeta residence and took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, city police have reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
National

3 LeT Militants, 1 Soldier Killed In J&K’s Pulwama

Assam

BREAKING | 70 Organisations Reportedly Withdraw Support From Raijor Dal

Assam

Siva Rani Kalita Receives Best Actress International Award For ‘Bridge’

Assam

“No need to panic”: Rajnath Singh on the eve of NRC draft publication

Assam

Arunachal gets a new Assembly

World

US airport officials ask Canadian Minister to take off his turban