Assam Secretariat Employee Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

An employee of the Assam Secretariat has died by suicide at his residence in Guwahati’s Jawahar Nagar housefed complex on Monday.

Before taking the extreme step, he wrote a suicide note where he mentioned that the authorities have allegedly accused him of neglecting his duty even when he worked hard.

Suicide note

Sources say Das was working as a Senior Administrative Assistant in the General Administration Department of the Secretariat.

Just today, he returned to Guwahati from his Barpeta residence and took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, city police have reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.