Assam secretariat opens tomorrow; Find all bus routes

The Assam government has decided that all departments in the state secretariat will start funcitoning from Tuesday.

The head of the administrative department will ensure that officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above shall attend office regularly and other Grade-I and Grade-lI officers may attend office as required from April 21, the order said.

The prescribed protocol of sanitisation and maintenance of social distancing at the offices as prescribed for COVID-19 management of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs order dated April 15 should be followed scrupulously, it said.

The time schedule of ASTC bus services for employees of Janata Bhawan, Dispur is as follows: