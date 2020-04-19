Assam Secretariat To be Operational from April 21

The Assam government has decided to bring partial relaxation of the ensuing lockdown in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government has decided to start the functioning of Assam Secretariat departments from April 21 with 33% of employees.

It is to be mentioned, all government/public offices are hereby directed to open by adhering to below-mentioned conditions:

1. The senior-most Secretary/Head of the Administrative Department will ensure that officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above shall attend the office of the Department regularly and other Grade-I and Grade-11 officers may attend office as required w.e.f 21.04.2020.

2. The senior-most Secretary/Head of the Administrative Department will ensure that up to a maximum 33% of the staff of Grade-Ill and Grade-IV categories of the Department as per requirement shall attend office on rotation as and when required on need basis w.e.f 21.04.2020.

Whereas to ensure the compliance of Government of India’s directions for maintenance of sanitization and hygiene including maintenance of social distancing the following stipulated measures are to be reported:

I. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in workplaces.

2. No gathering of five or more persons in close proximity.

3. No spitting in office and outside.

4. There should be a strict ban on the use of gutka, tobacco etc. and spitting is strictly prohibited.

5. All workplaces shall have adequate arrangement for temperature screening and sanitizers.

6. Frequent cleaning of common surfaces and handwashing shall be mandatory.

7. Social distancing shall be maintained in the office canteen.

8. The Secretariat Administration (Nazarat) Department shall ensure the sanitization of the lifts in each block. However, it will be advisable to avoid the use of lift as much as possible. The use of staircase for climbing should be encouraged.

9. The Secretariat Administration (Nazarat) Department will provide sanitization material to the Departments of the Janata Bhawan on receipt of requisition from the concerned Department.

10. There shall be a total ban on non-essential visitors in the Janata Bhawan.

11. The personal staff attached to the office of the Minister/Advisors/OSD/ Addl. CS/Principal Secy/Commerce & Secy/Secret shall ensure the maintenance of protocol of sanitization in their respective offices including the conference hall. This has the approval of Chief Secret, Assam and comes into force with immediate effect.