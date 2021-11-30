Assam: Section 144 Imposed In Barpeta Town

By Pratidin Bureau
Section 144 has been imposed in Barpeta town by the District Magistrate after two wild elephants strayed out of the forest areas near Barpeta town, causing panic among locals.

The order came into force on Monday evening and will stand withdrawn once the wild elephants are taken to their safe destinations, informed Tej Prasad Bhusal, District Magistrate.

Restrictions on the movement of public and vehicular traffic have been imposed in and around Barpeta town in view of the same.

This order however shall not apply in case of Magistrate, Police personnel, Forest officials on duty and the persons specially permitted and in whose favour relaxation is granted either by the undersigned or by those who are authorized to issue relaxation of this order as deemed fit and proper.

Efforts are on to repatriate the elephants at the earliest.

