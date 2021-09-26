Assam: Section 144 Imposed In Hojai

The Government and district administration of Hojai have decided to impose section 144 in the district.

The announcement has been made on Sunday by the district administration for the safety of the people in Hojai.

According to sources, section 144 has been imposed in the district for the upcoming Durga Puja and Diwali celebration all over the country.

The district administration also said that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the people, maintain peace, harmony and discipline in the town.

The order has been issued under the Indian Criminal Procedure Act.

This order will maintain section 144 in the district until further decision taken and orders are given by the district administration.

