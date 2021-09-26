Assam: Section 144 Imposed In Hojai

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Section 144 in Hojai
File Image

The Government and district administration of Hojai have decided to impose section 144 in the district.

The announcement has been made on Sunday by the district administration for the safety of the people in Hojai.

According to sources, section 144 has been imposed in the district for the upcoming Durga Puja and Diwali celebration all over the country.

Related News

Two Meghalaya Minor Girls Kidnapped, Rescued From Assam

Assam CM Greets Former PM Manmohan Singh On His Birthday

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Cards Released

United States: Atleast 3 Killed, Over 50 Injured As Train…

The district administration also said that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the people, maintain peace, harmony and discipline in the town.

The order has been issued under the Indian Criminal Procedure Act.

This order will maintain section 144 in the district until further decision taken and orders are given by the district administration.

Also Read: Police Encounters Irani Group Member In Hojai

You might also like
Assam

Guwahati: Landslide near Chandmari

Top Stories

Myanmar Coup: Internet, Social Media Shut Down

Assam

Drugs Seized in Numaligarh, 5 Arrested

Health

1st COVID-19 Hospital To be Inaugurated Tomorrow

Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha Polls

Assam

Assam Registers 2218 Cases of COVID-19, Tally at 57714