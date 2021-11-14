Assam Sees 129 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 0.63%

Assam on Sunday reported 129 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,809. The positivity rate stood at 0.67 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 243 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 20,210 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (51), Sonitpur (14), Dibrugarh (10), and Jorhat (10). Two deaths were recorded each from Bongaigaon, and Dibrugarh.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,913 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,708. The recovery rate stood at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,049 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.

