Assam Sees 250 New COVID Cases, 5 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Representative Image

Assam on Wednesday registered 250 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,847. The positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 277 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 49,048 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (106), Goalpara (14), Kamrup Rural (13), and Lakhimpur (12). Barpeta recorded two deaths, while, single deaths have been reported from Chirang, Golaghat, and Kamrup Metro.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,14,663 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,05,408. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,061 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.

