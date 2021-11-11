Assam Sees 251 New Covid Cases, 1,914 Active Caseload

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Assam on Thursday reported 251 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,914. The positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 262 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and seven deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 39,898 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (130), Lakhimpur (15), Sivasagar (14), and Kamrup Rural (12).

Single deaths today were recorded from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar.

The overall Covid019 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,312 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,009. The recovery rate stood at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,042 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.

