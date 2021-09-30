Assam Sees 376 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths

September 30, 2021

Assam on Thursday- reported 376 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 3,057. The positivity rate of the state is 0.79 per cent. The overall case tally of the state is at 6,02,163.

According to the data of the National Health Mission of the state, new cases have been detected out of 47,611, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup (108), Kamrup Rural (22), Jorhat (43), and Lakhimpur (20).

A total of 454 patients have been discharged, while, seven deaths were registered today.

While, single deaths have been recorded from Kamrup Metro and Rural, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon today.

The total number of deaths in the state have touched 5,873, with a death rate of 0.98 per cent, while the overall recoveries of the state have reached 5,91,886 with a recovery rate of 98.29 per cent.

