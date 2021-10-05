Assam Sees 385 New Covid Cases, 7 Deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported 385 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 3,071. The positivity rate is 0.84 per cent.

Further, seven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded today, while, 156 discharges were made, according to the data of the state National Health Mission.

The new cases were detected out of 46,051 Covid-19 tests conducted, of which the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (131), Jorhat (41), Golaghat (35), and Barpeta (26).

Meanwhile, today’s deaths have been registered from Nalbari (2), Barpeta (1), Cachar (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Karbi Anglong (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,93,308 with a recovery rate of 98.29 per cent, while, the deaths have reached 5,897 at a death rate of 0.98 per cent.