Assam Sees 427 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

Assam on Wednesday reported 427 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the active caseload to 4,951. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.65 per cent.

The overall count of the positive cases in the state so far has touched 5,93,514.

The new cases have been detected out of 65,256  tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (101), Jorhat (38), Dibrugarh (22), and Lakhimpur (21).

Related News

PM Modi Calls Assam CM To Enquire On Ferry Tragedy, 42…

Assam Ferry Tragedy: 3 IWT Engineers Put Under Suspension

PM Modi, Amit Shah “Continuously Monitoring”…

Centre Signs Ceasefire Agreement With Another Naga Group

The district-wise deaths that have been registered are a single death from Biswanath, Cachar, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur.

At a death rate of 0.96 per cent, the total death tally of the state has increased to 5,723, while, the recoveries have escalated to 5,81,493 with a recovery rate of 97.97 per cent.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Ludwig Guttmann And Paralympic Games

National

Serum To Make More 100 Mn COVID Vaccine

Top Stories

Finance Bill 2021 Passed In Parliament

Top Stories

LOCKDOWN: 38 Petrol Pumps To Remain Open In Guwahati

Assam

Speeding truck kills one, injures two in Tezpur

Assam

Veteran scribe Suresh Borthakur dies at 80