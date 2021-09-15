Assam Sees 444 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.72%

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Representative Image

Assam on Wednesday logged 444 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,049. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 61,642 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Eight deaths were reported today, while,706 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (94), Golaghat 46), and Jorhat (35), and Sivasagar (32).

Related News

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee In TIME’s 100 Most…

9 More Law Colleges To Come Up: Assam CM

IT Officers ‘Surveying’ Premises Of Actor Sonu…

Assam: Minor Takes To Twitter Pleading Justice For His…

Tinsukia reported two death today, while, Biswanath, Diburgarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar reported a single death each.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,85,435 with a recovery rate of 98.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,775 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,96, 606.

You might also like
National

4 Men Linked To JeM held in Pulwama

Health

COVID-19 : Another BJP MLA tests positive

Assam

Situation tensed in Karbi Anglong-Hojai border

Assam

Polls to 3 autonomous councils on January 21

Assam

Abdul Khaleque Slams BJP Government

National

Youth murdered in Tripura