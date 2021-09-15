Assam Sees 444 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.72%

Assam on Wednesday logged 444 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,049. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 61,642 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Eight deaths were reported today, while,706 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (94), Golaghat 46), and Jorhat (35), and Sivasagar (32).

Tinsukia reported two death today, while, Biswanath, Diburgarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Sivasagar reported a single death each.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,85,435 with a recovery rate of 98.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,775 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,96, 606.