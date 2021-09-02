Assam Sees 554 Fresh Cases Of Covid-19, Positivity Rate At 0.72%

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Wednesday recorded 554 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,428. The positivity rate of the state is 0.72 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 84,246 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 567 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (157), Golaghat (60), Jorhat (40), and Lakhimpur (24).

The district-wise deaths are Barpeta (2), Baksa (1), Chirang (1) and Golaghat (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,78,101 with a recovery rate of 97.89 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,677 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,90,553.

