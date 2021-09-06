Assam Sees 636 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Assam on Monday recorded 636 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of the state to 5,068. The positivity rate is 0.70 per cent today.

11 Covid-19 related fatalities were registered today, while, 556 cured cases of the deadly contagion were discharged.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 91,028 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were detected from Kamrup Metro (124), Sivasagar (49), Jorhat (43), and Nalbari (40).

Today’s deaths were reported from Dibrugarh (2), and a single death from Baksa, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Udalguri.

The total recoveries in the state have touched 5,80,491 with a recovery rate of 97.95 per cent, while, the total deaths have reached 5,710 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload in Assam now stood at 5,92,616.

