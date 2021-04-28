Assam Sees Highest Single Day Covid Death Toll Of 22

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Wednesday reported 3, 045 cases of coronavirus, taking the active cases tally to 21, 848, while, 22 fatalities were recorded – the highest Covid related deaths this year.

Further, 1, 098 cured patients were discharged.

Kamrup Metro registered 1206 new cases today and six deaths.

Of the new cases detected out of 55,480 tests conducted, Dibrugarh reported 229 cases, Kamrup Rural at 22, and Nagaon at 125. The positivity rate is 5.39 per cent.

As per NHM data, Kamrup Rural reported 3 deaths, Barpeta (3), Jorhat (2), Sonitpur (2). Districts of Cachar, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, and Tinsukia reported one death each.

The total recoveries in the state has reached 2, 22, 397 woth 90. 10 per cent, while the overall death count has peaked to 1, 255.

The total caseload of the state now stood at 2, 46, 847.

