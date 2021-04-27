Assam Sees Highest Single Day Death Toll Of 18 During Covid Second Wave

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered 18 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total fatalities of the state to 1,233. The case fatality rate is 0.51 per cent.

The deaths have been recorded from Kamrup Metro (5), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Barpeta (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat(1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karimganj (1), and Sivasagar (1).

Since January 1, 2021, Assam has recorded 184 Covid related deaths. On January 1 the death tally of the state stood at 1,049.

As of February 1, the death tally was 1,083, while on March 1, the d count was 1,093, and on April 1, it escalated to 1, 107.

There was a sudden spurt in the death cases in the last two weeks.

In 2020, the state had a total fatalities of 1,045 since the outbreak in March.

Presently, Assam has an active caseload of 19, 923.

