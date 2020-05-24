Assam Sees Spike of 87 New COVID-19 Cases on Saturday

The state government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked people not to return to the state unless “absolutely necessary” as 87 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest single-day jump, taking the total tally to 346.

He also said that the situation in Assam has reached a challenging phase and the government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement.

Out of the 346 positive cases, 282 are active, four persons died, three migrated out of the state and 57 have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Assam has so far tested 60,408 samples and out of these 346 persons have tested positive, 54,185 found negative and the remaining results are awaited.

The capacity of the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital has been filled and new patients will now be kept at the Kalapahar Hospital which has been declared a COVID hospital and will function as an annexee of the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) from Saturday. GMCH has been kept for serious patients, the Minister said.

“The situation in Assam has reached a challenging phase. Assam is not safe and people from other states should not return home, if it is not absolutely necessary,” Sarma said.

The state government will write to other states to ensure that buses and trucks carrying people without maintaining social distancing are not allowed movement, he said.

The minister claimed that the recent increase in the number of cases was mostly due to people not maintaining protocol while travelling by road in crowded vehicles.

“There has not been a single positive case among students whose travel was arranged under the supervision of the state government as strict COVID protocols were followed,” he said.

The minister said that quarantine of people coming from outside the state will be strictly enforced as “ruthless quarantine with humane heart is our policy”.

“We will not allow anyone to go for home quarantine before spending seven full days in institutional facilities,” he asserted.