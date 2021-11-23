Assam: Senior BJP Leader Debadatta Barkataki Passes Away

Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam, Debadatta Barkataki passed away on Tuesday. He also served as the Secretary of the magazine ‘BJP Barta’.

State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, former President Ranjit Kumar Dass and other leaders of the party condoled the death of Barkataki.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the death of the senior party leader and expressed grief towards the bereaved family.

The chief minister in a tweet in Assamese said, “I am shocked at the death of senior BJP leader Debadatta Barkataki’s death. I mourned his death and expressed grief towards the bereaved family members. His contributions towards the party as a dedicated worker will always be remembered.”

