Assam: Series of Chakka Bandh from January 27

A total of 11 private transport workers’ associations of Assam have called for a series of Chakka Bandh in the state from January 27.

The associations called for the Chakka Bandh demanding to implement the welfare scheme proposed by the Assam government for the private transport workers.

The private associations’ have called for a 24-hour Chakka Bandh initially on January 27 followed by 48 hours Bandh on February 12 and 13 during the Assam Assembly session. The associations’ have called for another 72 hours bandh from February 25 to February 27.

In a statement issued jointly by all the private transport associations it has been mentioned, “The government has not yet implemented any welfare scheme for the benefit of the transport workers who have been working relentlessly for the smooth running of the state. Rather new rules like Speed Governor, Air Bag etc are initiated regularly that is adding to our harassment.”

“Despite a seven-month complete lockdown, no aid has been provided to the drivers and other workers of motor transport. Neither has the government waived off the tax on vehicles for the lockdown period,” it added.

However, the statement has said that emergency services will be exempted from the Bandh.

The associations calling for the Chakka Bandh are All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation, Sadou Asom Motor Shramik Jutiya Parishad, Co-ordination Committee of Cab Operators, Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union, North East Heavy Goods Driver, Owners Welfare Association, Indian National Road Transport Workers Federation, All Assam Joint Motor Shramik Union, All Assam Drivers’ Union, All Assam Cab Operators Union and Travellers’ Association.