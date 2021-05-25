Assam: Shops, Eateries & Offices To Close At 1 PM In Rural Areas

The Assam government has issued revised consolidated directives on Tuesday for the containment of Covid cases in rural areas.

The notification mentioned that the curfew across the state was extended till June 5 and curfew in rural areas will be imposed from 2 pm. Earlier, the curfew timings in rural areas was from 6 pm to 5 am.

However, the odd-even numbers of vehicles shall continue till further orders. Other guidelines shall remain the same.

The new modified guidelines for Rural Areas include:

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 1 PM on all days.

Restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only upto 1 PM. Takeaway including home delivery of food is allowed till 2 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 1 PM only. However, in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be allowed to dine-up to the usual time of operation.

Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 1 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc. attended to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 1 PM.

All offices both private and government shall shut down at 1 PM on all days.

There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5am daily.

The notification also mentioned that for urban areas and adjacent areas within 5km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation/municipal boards/revenue towns, the directives issued on May 12, 15 and 17 shall continue to remain in force.