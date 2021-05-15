Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Shops To Be Closed By 11 AM, Curfew From 12 PM

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In yet another major update,  Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday ordered the closure of all shops and commercial establishments by 11 AM on all days.

The decision was taken due to worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

This will come into effect from 5 am of May 16 (tomorrow), the order stated.

It also said that all vehicles will be allowed to operate with an odd-even formula between 5 AM to 12 PM. Government vehicles and essential service vehicles however will be allowed to function during the curfew period as well.

Further, movement of individuals between 12 PM to 5 AM has been barred. Earlier, the curfew time period was 1 pm to 5 am.

