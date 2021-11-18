Sub Inspector Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Assam’s Hailakandi

A sub-inspector (SI) of police was caught red-handed in Assam’s Hailakandi while accepting a bribe of five thousand late Tuesday.

The SI, identified as Sudhanya Bhattacharjee, of Hailakandi PS, was caught red-handed by sleuths of Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption while accepting the bribe.

As per reports, he asked the complainant to pay Rs five thousand to settle a land related case.

Confirming the development, Special Director General of Police, GP Singh tweeted, “SI(UB) Sudhanya Bhattacharjee, of Hailakandi PS was caught red-handed by Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption Assam while accepting bribe of INR 5000 today (Nov 17th) from the complainant inside Hailakandi PS.”

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC and further investigation is on.