Assam SI Exam To Be Held On Nov 22

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card issuing date and exam date for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) of police on November 16 and November 22 respectively.

As per the notification by SLPRB, The written exam, which will be held on Nov 22 (Sunday), will be of 2 hours from 12pm to 2pm and candidates are required to report at the examination centre atleast 2 and half hours prior to the starting of the exam.

“The State Level Police Recruitment Board assures all applicants that the examination process will be totally transparent, where every applicant will get a fair opportunity to compete,” stated the notification.

As for admit cards, candidates can download them on Nov 16 from its official webite – www.slprbassam.in.

The exam will have multiple choice questions on Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension, Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India and General Knowledge etc.

The recruitment is being done to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police. Out of the total, 418 are for male candidates and remaining 179 for female candidates.

Earlier on September, the question paper for the SI exam was leaked, making headlines in the state. Scores of arrests were made including personnel of the Assam police as well as from the ruling BJP party. Lakhs and crores of money were recovered which were allegedly collected from candidates.