ASSAM | Silchar Shelter Home Missing Girls Traced

A senior police officer said on Wednesday said that the four girls, who had fled from a shelter home in Silchar, were traced to Cachar district of Assam.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said the four girls, including three minors, were found on Tuesday night at Alombag village near Srikona.

On Monday morning by reportedly breaking the lock of the main door, the four girls had escaped from the facility.

Cachar SP said that the authorities of Ujjwala Shelter Home had filed an FIR at Ranginkhari police station and the police had started an investigation after getting the details.

“After recovering the girls, we have sent them back to the shelter home. Further investigation is underway, including the angle of human trafficking,” the SP told PTI.

The in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda had claimed that all the four girls had eloped with their lovers. The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry.