ASSAM | Silchar Shelter Home Missing Girls Traced

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Silchar Shelter Home Girls Found
Representative Image

A senior police officer said on Wednesday said that the four girls, who had fled from a shelter home in Silchar, were traced to Cachar district of Assam.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said the four girls, including three minors, were found on Tuesday night at Alombag village near Srikona.

On Monday morning by reportedly breaking the lock of the main door, the four girls had escaped from the facility.

Related News

State Govt Responsible To Take Action On Online Gambling…

CDS Rawat: Ready To Deal Terrorism Spilling Out Of…

Assam | No Complete Unlock from September 1: Keshab Mahanta

Leopard Cub Rescued From Tea Estate In Dibrugarh

Cachar SP said that the authorities of Ujjwala Shelter Home had filed an FIR at Ranginkhari police station and the police had started an investigation after getting the details.

“After recovering the girls, we have sent them back to the shelter home. Further investigation is underway, including the angle of human trafficking,” the SP told PTI.

The in-charge of the facility Gaurab Chanda had claimed that all the four girls had eloped with their lovers. The facility operates under a project of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Also Read: Silchar: 4 Girls Flee Govt-Run Shelter Home

You might also like
Top Stories

#ThinkBeforeYouClick campaign by AP

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

National

Modi Congratulates US Citizens on Their 244th Independence Day

Assam

Manipuri Basti blast’s mastermind detained

Uncategorized

Kamala Harris’ Husband To Be First ‘Second Gentleman’

Assam

Couple Thrashed At Nagarbera In The Name Of ‘Moral Policing’