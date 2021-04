Assam Singer Vitali Das has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to Guwahati’s Kalapahar COVID care centre.

As per sources, Das is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

On Tuesday, Assam reported 1,651 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The active caseload in the state now stands at 7,685.