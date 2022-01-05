Assam: Six Families Attacked Over Charges Of Witchcraft

By Pratidin Bureau
Members of six families from Baithalangso in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district were attacked by villagers of the area on charges of witchcraft.

The victims, identified as Thabina Marak, Abina Marak, Merry Marak, Jaysinta Sangma, Hemis Marak, and others sustained injuries in the attack.

As per reports, their houses were also allegedly ransacked.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning after a local priest of a church accused them of witch-hunting.

The victims said that the priest allegedly accused the six families of spreading diseases in the area.

