Assam: Six Injured In Goalpara Shooting

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

In a sensational incident, six persons including a lady were seriously injured after being shot by a miscreant in Goalpara town on Monday.

 As per reports, a man identified as one Animesh Chandra Rai blatantly opened fire from a rooftop injuring six individuals in the vicinity. The injured persons are – Ranjit Das, Swapan Das, Dipankar Das, Binku Das, Mofidul Ishlam and Maina Das. They were admitted to Solace Hospital soon after.

Police, upon receiving the information, reached the scene and arrested the culprit.

Related News

33rd Guwahati Book Fair Concluded With Great Reception

BJP Will Come Back To Power In Assam Once Again: J P Nadda

Tripura State Rifles Jawan Arrested For Raping Woman

WHO Officials To Visit China On Jan 14 To Probe COVID…

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway.

You might also like
Sports

Pakistan Upset England

Top Stories

ED Arrests Chanda Kochhar’s Husband

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal all set for Round…

Top Stories

#Corona: 62 lakh’s livelihood affected in Assam

Regional

JE claims one more in Bihpuria

Entertainment

Ranveer, Deepika now officially man and wife

Comments
Loading...