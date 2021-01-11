Assam: Six Injured In Goalpara Shooting

In a sensational incident, six persons including a lady were seriously injured after being shot by a miscreant in Goalpara town on Monday.

As per reports, a man identified as one Animesh Chandra Rai blatantly opened fire from a rooftop injuring six individuals in the vicinity. The injured persons are – Ranjit Das, Swapan Das, Dipankar Das, Binku Das, Mofidul Ishlam and Maina Das. They were admitted to Solace Hospital soon after.

Police, upon receiving the information, reached the scene and arrested the culprit.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and investigation is underway.